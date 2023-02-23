News briefs for Feb. 23

Mike Chaiken
Resident arrested

on gun, drug

charges

NAUGATUCK — Jake Pelloth, 35, of Naugatuck, was arrested on a slew of gun and drug charges Feb. 12.

Police Chief Graham Frank said a motor vehicle search yielded three handguns, 80 grams of heroin/fentanyl and 225 OxyContin/Oxycodone pills in a suitcase on the front seat.

Pelloth was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute Class B prescription pills, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and unlicensed possession of firearms and ammunition.

He was released on $2,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 16 at Berkshire District Court in Great Barrington, Mass.

Borough

death ruled

suicide

NAUGATUCK — Officials have ruled a female borough resident committed suicide on Feb. 10.

Naugatuck police were dispatched to a residence around 8 a.m. on May Street in the area of Hill Street to investigate a deceased adult female who sustained a gunshot wound according to a police press release.

The state attorney’s office requested Central District Major Crime to conduct a forensic analysis and processing of the scene.

The investigation led to police activity along with the CSP major crime vehicle in the area until late  Feb. 10.

