News briefs

NAUGATUCK — Police arrested a borough man after he assaulted a person on the Town Green.

Police were called to 66 Church St. on Sept. 18 at about 1:15 a.m. for a person who walked into the bar while bleeding and claiming that he was assaulted, according to a police news release.

Police officers discovered that a fight broke out between the victim and 28-year-old Ronnie Robert of Naugatuck as the victim rode his bike on the Town Green. The victim and Robert know each other as well. Borough EMS valued both individuals where they both declined further medical treatment.

Robert was placed into custody and charged with third-degree assault before he was release on a $1,000 non-surety bond. He’s scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 9.

BEACON FALLS — Friends of Beacon Falls Library is hosting its 2nd Annual Pocketbook Bingo Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge at 758 Rubber Ave.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. where there will be 6 games/2 prizes per game and many great prizes including $100 gift cards, designer handbags and raffle baskets.

Attendees can bring their own snacks. The event will have a cash bar and will not allow any outside alcohol. Tickets are $35 per person. The event will have pre-sale tickets only and no tickets will be sold at the door. All payment forms are accepted and people can follow the link http://forms/gle/mQfoF1wzSwj138yA6 People who have any question can call 203-305-3895.

PROSPECT — The Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments is holding a household hazardous waste and paint collection on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Nonnewaug High School at 5 Minortown Road from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The collection is free for residents from select towns which include Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethlehem, Derby, Middlebury, Naugatuck, Oxford, Prospect, Seymour, Southbury, Thomaston, Waterbury, Watertown, Wolcott and Woodbury.

Proof of residency such as a driver’s license or other ID is required for entrance. Up to 50 lbs of residential waste will be accepted per vehicle and residents will be asked to stay in their cars at all times but are also asked to check if their towns accept materials first.

Some of the materials that will be allowed include oil and latex based paints and stains, thermometers and thermostats containing mercury, drain and oven cleaners, pesticides and poisons, grease and rust solvents, aerosol containers containing a chemical and metal polishes. Some materials that won’t be accepted include tires, auto batteries, propane tanks exceeding 1 pound, asbestos, smoke detectors, explosives, radioactive or medical waste and lead paint chips.

People who have any questions can email hhw@nvcogct.gov, call 475-689-3032 or visit http://tinyurl.com/yc6xpdjf

NAUGATUCK — Bourbon Brisket & Blues will take place on Friday, Sept. 27 at Jesse Camille’s at 615 N Church St. form 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will be under the tents and will feature Jesse Camille’s “Mama Camille Batch 2024” signature blended Maker’s Mark bourbon.

People will be able to enjoy bourbon-inspired food, bourbon-glazed brisket, bourbon sweets, desserts and signature bourbon cocktail tastings. Blues will be Eran Troy Danner.

Tickets will be $40 in advance and $45 at the door. JC Makers Mark bottles, gift baskets and merchandise will be available as well. For more information or advance tickets, people can email jessecamilles@gmail.com.

NAUGATUCK — Pocket Bingo will take place on Friday, Sept. 27 at Western Elementary School at 100 Pine St. at 7 p.m. to benefit the Western Elementary School PTO.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and will be $35 per person. The fundraiser will include six games and 12 prizes with 2 prizes per game. The event will include designer handbags and $100 gift cards.

People will be able to bring their own snacks and beverages. To order tickets, people can call or text 203-232-4643.