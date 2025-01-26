Naugatuck woman arrested for wrong-way driving

BY ANDREAS YILMA

CITIZENS NEWS

OLD SAYBROOK — State police arrested a Naugatuck woman after she drove the wrong way on Route 9 while allegedly driving under the influence over the weekend.

A state trooper, out of Troop F in Westbrook, was patrolling Route 9 southbound on the right lane between Exits 3 and 2 on Saturday around 10:36 p.m. when the trooper noticed a wrong-way driver in the left lane traveling northbound on Route 8 southbound.

The officer soon after activated the patrol car’s emergency lights and siren and slowly drove in the left lane before the driver stopped the vehicle in front of the patrol car, according to a state police news release.

The trooper made contact with the driver, Patricia Shanahan, 58, who stated that she didn’t realize that she was driving in the wrong direction.

An Essex police officer assisted the state trooper with stopping southbound traffic to move Shanahan out of the travel lanes and onto the shoulder.

The state trooper gave Shanahan instructions to pull over to the shoulder, however Shanahan disregarded the command and instead turned her vehicle around and began traveling south while straddling the right lane and shoulder.

The trooper once again turned on the patrol car’s emergency lights and siren and signaled Shanahan to stop but she continued to drive at slow speeds and ignored the officer’s signal to stop, the release states.

The Essex police officer and state trooper eventually boxed in her vehicle and safely brought the car to a stop in the right shoulder.

The trooper made contact with Shanahan once more and while speaking to her, the trooper began to notice visible signs of impairment which include bloodshot eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage stemming from within the vehicle.

Shanahan agreed to submit a standardized field sobriety testing at the officer’s request. She failed to be able to stand and was arrested. She was transported to Troop F and charged with disobeying signal of an officer, illegal driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and driving the wrong way-divided highway.

She was later released from custody on a $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on Jan. 21.