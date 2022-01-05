Naugatuck police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

RICHARD JOHN FINATERI, 54, 150 Allerton Road, Naugatuck, assault third-degree, threatening second-degree, sexual assault first-degree, unlawful restraint first-degree, disorderly conduct, Dec. 6.

SHANE ROBERT CAMINITI, 31, 121 North St., Seymour, violation of probation, failure to display plates/inserts, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspicion of alcohol, Dec. 6.

SEAN HARRIGAN, 49, 139 Lewis St., Naugatuck, failure to appear second-degree, Dec. 7.

CALVIN HICKS, 20, 100 Mark Lane, Waterbury, larceny second-degree, Dec. 7.

GREGORY MICHAEL PIEKARSKI, 46, 6 Winchester Dr., Shelton, improper use-marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under 14-140 suspension, criminal impersonation, use of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 7.

TREVON VICKERS, 18, 105 Olivia St., Derby, improper use- marker/license/registration, theft of plates/inserts, illegally operating motor vehicle without minimum insurance, illegally operating motor vehicle without minimum insurance, reckless driving, evade responsibility – physical injury, operate motor vehicle without license, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, larceny first-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree, interfere with officer/resisting, possession intent to sell/dispense narcotics, Dec. 7.

MARK AARON WILSON, 25, 72 Ward St., Naugatuck, reckless driving, operate/parks motor unregistered motor vehicle, improper stop/turn signal lamp, engaging police in pursuit, interfere with officer/resisting, Dec. 7.

KAI GABRIEL DONOGHUE, 23, 34 Stanton Ave., Winsted, improper use-marker/license/registration, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, larceny sixth-degree, Dec. 8.

ANJELEE COLON, 23, 34 Stanton Ave., Winsted, conspiracy to commit/larceny sixth-degree, Dec. 8.

NICOLE BRENNAN JOLLY, 25, 64 Southwick Ave., Waterbury, disorderly conduct, Dec. 8.

TAIFA AMIR WRIGHT, 25, 1370 Highland Ave., Waterbury, failure to appear second-degree, Dec. 9.

DAVID MICHAEL GRABINSKI, 34, 44 Southview St., Waterbury, failure to appear first-degree, failure to appear second-degree, failure to appear second-degree, Dec. 10.

STEPHANIE CERPA, 30, 223 Meadow St., Naugatuck, failure to drive in proper lane, operation of motor vehicle with use of hand held telephone/electric device/text, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, Dec. 10.

ERIC W. GONZALEZ, 31, 2066 Main St., Bridgeport, threatening second-degree, disorderly conduct, Dec. 10.

JADA WEAVER, 28, 875 Farmington Ave., New Britain, breach of peace second-degree, criminal mischief first-degree, Dec. 10.

MARVIN CODNER, 34, 669 Waterville St., Waterbury, illegal possession of weapon in motor vehicle, breach of peace second-degree, criminal mischief first-degree, Dec. 10.

FILIS MAMUDOSKA, 42, 705 High St., Naugatuck, carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace second-degree, threatening second-degree, criminal attempt/assault second-degree, Dec. 10.

FRANKLIN SHAMAR ROBINSON, 38, 131 Cooke St., Waterbury, breach of peace second-degree, assault third-degree, Dec. 10.

HIBBARD SMITH, 45, 148 City Hill St., Naugatuck, illegal possession of assault weapon, Dec. 10.

ALEX RAUL GOMEZ, 36, 27 Sierra Ridge Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Dec. 10.

FELIX BASTILLO CARRILLO, 19, 27 Sierra Ridge Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Dec. 10.

KAYANA SANTOS, 29, 57 Macarthur Dr., Waterbury, larceny sixth-degree, criminal impersonation, forgery second-degree, Dec. 11.

CARINA ZROUQUI, 43, 151 Andrew Ave., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Dec. 11.

SHARELL PETRICE ALLEN, 32, 123 Clinic Dr., New Britain, failure to appear second-degree, failure to appear second-degree, failure to appear second-degree, failure to appear second-degree, failure to appear second-degree, failure to appear second-degree, failure to appear- second degree, failure to appear second-degree, larceny sixth-degree, conspiracy to commit/larceny sixth-degree, Dec. 11.

RAUL LIMA II, 49, 142 High St., Naugatuck, strangulation/suffocate second-degree, assault second-degree, unlawful restraint first-degree, interfering with an emergency call, Dec. 12.

STEVIELYNN PICKEL, 32, 232 Millville Ave., Naugatuck, larceny sixth-degree, failure to appear first-degree, violate conditions of release second-degree, Dec. 12.

CHRISTIAN TAYLOR MANOUSE, 25, 8 Rough Wing Road, Naugatuck, criminal mischief third-degree, Dec. 13.

JULIO GOMES, 40, 74 Gorman St., Naugatuck, failure to appear first-degree, violate conditions of release first-degree, Dec. 13.

SEINTAVIS GARNER, 41, 233 Alder St., Waterbury, operate motor vehicle without license, illegal operation of motor vehicle without ignition device, Dec. 13.

DANIEL J. MATULE, 35, 22 Merrimac St., Watertown, larceny sixth-degree, Dec. 14.

WESLEY MELENDEZ, 36, 168 Hoadley St., Naugatuck, risk of injury to child, assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, Dec. 14.

TIMOTHY JAYSON BOURGOIN, 30, 92 Highland Ave., Naugatuck, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, traffic control signals, drinking while driving, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, Dec. 14.

SHAWN CHANDLER, 34, 181 Longview Terrace, Naugatuck, criminal mischief third-degree, disorderly conduct, Dec. 15.

TERRENCE DESMITH, 37, 111 Easton Ave., Waterbury, possession of controlled substance first-offense, Dec. 15.

SHAREF LAHIIM MAHAN, 24, 71 Leonard Ave., Hartford, failure to appear second-degree, Dec. 16.

ANDREW C. SMYTH, 42, 73 Burton St., Waterbury, improper use-marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, failure to appear second-degree, Dec. 16.

GLADYS E ORTIZ, 52, 614 Front St., failure to appear first-degree, Dec. 16.

JOSE DELGADO, 44, 122 Clark St., New Britain, failure to appear second-degree, violation readable/lost plates requested, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under 14-140 suspension, Dec. 17.

ROBERT JOSEPH LUNDEQUIST, 34, 519 North St., Milford, disorderly conduct, Dec. 18.

SHANE MATTHEW LISTER, 21, 89 New St., Naugatuck, traffic control signals, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, Dec. 19.

FALISHEA SEARRA HARRIS, 23, 660 West Main St., New Britain, assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, Dec. 19.

JOSEPH KEITH AUGELLI, 26, 49 Anderson St., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Dec. 19.

EAVEN STEVENSON, 27, 37 School St., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Dec. 19.

BIANCA AMANDA RAGOZZINE, 21, 15 Lynn St., criminal mischief second-degree, disorderly conduct, Dec. 19.