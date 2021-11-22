Naugatuck police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

HELEN SHOBY COLUCCI, 76, 101 5 Ridge Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, Oct. 24.

ERIC CHARLES MENSIK, 49, 362 Main St., Torrington, improper use of marker/license/registration, failure to display plates/inserts, illegal operation motor vehicle without insurance, operating unregistered motor vehicle, two counts of possession of controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 24.

JADANTE VADREL BLAIR, 26, 145 Locust St., Waterbury, second-degree failure to appear, Oct. 25.

JABARI AJ WILLIAMS, 20, 31 Summit Drive, Windsor, reckless driving, Oct. 25.

DEAN CHARLES LEBRECHT, 37, no certain address, violation of protective order, Oct. 26.

JOSE C LOPEZ-MEZA, 51, of 2968 Perry Ave., Bronx, N.Y., failure to drive in proper lane, illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Oct. 27.

