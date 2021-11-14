Naugatuck police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

MICHAEL J. AKERSON, 32, 3124 Broadbridge Ave., Stratford, three counts of protective order violation, three counts of second-degree harassment, Oct. 14.

TYLER LAWRENCE POSSER, 25, 81 Middlebury Road, Middlebury, reckless driving, two counts of second-degree with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Oct. 14.

JACOB DROWN, 24, 694 Andrew Mountain Road, Naugatuck, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to drive in proper lane, evading responsibility-injury/property damage, Oct. 15.

THOMAS MATTHEWS, 63, 111 Wooster St., Naugatuck, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, Oct. 16.

KEITH ALEXANDER BERROUET, 19, 39 Greenwood St., New Britain, first-degree criminal mischief, Oct. 16.

ANGELINE BALLENILLA, 27, 690 East Main St., Waterbury, littering violation, sixth-degree larceny, Oct. 16.

SHAHZAD AHMAD, 38, 30 Hall St., Ansonia, sixth-degree larceny, Oct. 16.

SHAHZADI BEENISH, 35, 30 Hall St., Ansonia, sixth-degree larceny, Oct. 16.

PRINCE NASEEM, 33, of 198 Minerva St., Derby, two counts of violation of protective order, Oct. 17.

STEVIELYNN PICKEL, 32, 232 Millville Ave., Naugatuck, violation of protective order, disorderly conduct.

STEPHEN J. MANA, 32, 8 Woodland St., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 17.

DANNY DANIEL GARCIA, 23, 1260 Baldwin St., Waterbury, failure to drive in proper lane, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without tint window inspection, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, operation of a drug factory, sale of narcotic substance, Oct. 18.

COREY NEIL JUMP, 46, 112 Pearl St., Torrington, sixth-degree larceny, Oct. 19.

MICHAEL SCOTT DALY, 50, 50 Crofut Road, Naugatuck, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree threatening, Oct. 19.

FELISHA M. ROBLES, 26, 41 Cooke St., Waterbury, second-degree failure to appear, Oct. 20.

DEONTAE KYREE JOHNSON, 21, 101 Trowbridge Place, Naugatuck, violation of probation, first-degree failure to appear, Oct. 20.

SEAN LINDSEY, 33, 389 Charles St., Bridgeport, sixth-degree larceny, Oct. 21.

NICK C BURNS, 45, 152 May St., Naugatuck, first-degree failure to appear, second-degree failure, Oct. 21.

MARK ANDREW GARBATINI, 36, 20 Salem Blvd., Naugatuck, violation of probation, Oct. 21.

SHYAN MONEA STEWART, 25, 89 Butler St., New Haven, second-degree failure to appear, sixth-degree larceny, Oct. 22.

ROLANDO BAERGA, 35, 102 Spring St., Naugatuck, illegal operation of motor vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, theft of plates, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, possession of controlled substance, Oct. 22.

HARRY MONTALVO, 29, of 933 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child, Oct. 23.

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL HOVAN, 27, 151 Andrew Ave., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, Oct. 23.

MIGUEL COLON, 41, 650 New Haven Road, Naugatuck, engaging police in a pursuit, failure to comply window tints request, failure to display license plates, reckless driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, disobeying signal of officer, improper use of marker/license/registration, Oct. 23.

EMANUELA CALIXTE, 29, 62 Grickis Lane, Naugatuck, violation of protective order, Oct. 24.

WINALFORD CALIXTE, 25, 62 Grickis Lane, Naugatuck, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order, second-degree unlawful restraint, Oct. 24.

HELEN SHOBY COLUCCI, 76, 101 5 Ridge Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, Oct. 24.

ERIC CHARLES MENSIK, 49, 362 Main St., Torrington, improper use of marker/license/registration, failure to display plates/inserts, illegal operation motor vehicle without insurance, operating unregistered motor vehicle, two counts of possession of controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 24.

JADANTE VADREL BLAIR, 26, 145 Locust St., Waterbury, second-degree failure to appear, Oct. 25.

JABARI AJ WILLIAMS, 20, 31 Summit Drive, Windsor, reckless driving, Oct. 25.

DEAN CHARLES LEBRECHT, 37, no certain address, violation of protective order, Oct. 26.

JOSE C LOPEZ-MEZA, 51, of 2968 Perry Ave., Bronx, N.Y., failure to drive in proper lane, illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Oct. 27.

