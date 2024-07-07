NAUGATUCK – Marina (Teixeira) Lourenco, age 79, beloved wife of Diogo E. Lourenco, passed away peacefully at Waterbury Hospital on Friday June 28, 2024.

Born in Portugal on March 13, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Franciso Manuel DaSilva and Albina (Amparo) Teixeira. She settled with her family in Naugatuck in 1977 after moving to the United States from Portugal.

Marina had worked at Peter Paul Co. until her retirement. She was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She enjoyed walking, knitting, crocheting, cooking, singing and spending quality time with her family.

In addition to her husband Diogo of 48 years, she leaves her family to cherish her memory: her son Diogo E. Lourenco and his wife Deanna of Wolcott, her daughter Sonia Lourenco of Middletown; her grandchildren D.J. and Gianna Lourenco; her siblings, Manuel, Noemia, Luiza, and Jezimha, all of Portugal; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was predeceased by her sister Carminda.

All services were to be private.

