NAUGATUCK — Maria Luisa Rebimbas Oliveira, 81, wife of Pedro Vilar De Oliveira, died peacefully on Aug. 1, 2024, at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Care Unit at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Maria was born Jan. 1, 1943 in Portugal, a daughter of the late Francisco Rebimbas and Maria Soares Rebimbas. Maria lived in Naugatuck since 1967 and before retiring, she had worked at Uniroyal Inc., Timex, Waterbury Neckwear and the Naugatuck Glass Co.

Maria was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she was also a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

In addition to her husband Pedro, Maria is survived by her sons, Diamantino Oliveira and Joaquim Oliveira; her granddaughters, Hayley Marie Alonso and Alyssia Freeland; her six great-grandchildren; her brothers, Francisco Rebimbas, and Diamantino Rebimbas and his wife Rosa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Maria was predeceased by her sister, Gloria Ruela and her brothers, Zeferino, Jose and Joaquim Rebimbas.

Maria’s family would like to thank her personal aide, Angela, and the entire VITAS Hospice Care Team for all of their care and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated Monday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury. Everyone attending Mass was kindly asked to please meet directly at church. Burial was to follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Calling hours were to be Sunday, Aug. 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Maria’s memory, donations are requested to the Alzheimer’s Association CT, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4b, Southington, CT 06489 or at alz.org.

To leave an online condolence, please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.