NAUGATUCK — Luca J. Petracca, 83, of Naugatuck, passed away peacefully while surrounded in the love of his family on Nov. 19, 2024, at Saint Mary’s Hospital. He was the widower of the late Janice (Buismato) Petracca.

Born Jan. 21, 1941, in Providence, R.I., he was one of five children of the late Pasquale and Eleanor (D’Uva) Petracca. Lou proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his service, Lou began his many-year career in flooring installation.

Music was an integral part of Lou’s life. He was an accomplished pianist. In his younger years, he and his buddies had a very popular ’50s band that played local establishments; then as Lou traveled the country, he was able to brighten the day of everyone that had the privilege of hearing him play.

Lou continued to share the gift of his music, volunteering to play in many venues, charities, churches, and health care facilities. Lou shared his talent from coast to coast and cultivated the talents of his sons Luca and Steven Petracca, and extended family Joseph Graziosa Sr., Joseph Graziosa Jr., Steven Graziosa, Fred Lanosa.

Lou was a simple man. He enjoyed his Harley, Xbox, pipe and cigar, good food, family and traveling. Lou’s greatest pleasures were being with his family, eating an authentic home cooked Italian meal.

The years spent living in the West made him long for those delicious foods back East. Over the years as Lou’s family grew, so did his joy. He was the proud Petracca patriarch of his three sons and 10 grandchildren and four great-grand kids.

Lou leaves to cherish his love and memory his sons Luca Jr. and wife Staci, of Prospect, Steve and wife Kim of Prospect, and Eric and wife Kara of Washington. He will be missed by his adoring grandchildren, Jessica, Steven Jr., Jacqueline, Nicholle, Brookelynn, Karleena, Giana, and Luca III, all of Connecticut and Vivienne, and Evelyn of Vancouver, Wash.

He also leaves his sister Patricia Standard and husband William of Prospect; and brothers Dennis and wife Susan of Washington, and Joseph of Arizona; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his wife Janice, and his brother Ronald.

All services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements and to care for the Petracca family. Please visit prospectmemorial.com for directions and to share your favorite memories, photos and words of comfort.