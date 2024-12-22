NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Loretta Roland passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2024, in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, Charles Roland, a lifelong resident of Naugatuck, Conn.

Born on July 1, 1927, in Massena, N.Y., Loretta was the daughter of the late John and Celina (Gigoux) Robert. She was raised in Valleyfield, Canada, where she enjoyed a picturesque childhood surrounded by family and friends.

At the age of 18, she boldly ventured to Connecticut, where she met her husband, Charlie, a World War II veteran, at the Franco-American Club in Waterbury. Together, they built a life rich with love, adventure, and purpose.

Loretta and Charlie spent most of their lives in Naugatuck, where they joyfully raised their family, cultivated an impressive organic garden, and spent summers at the family cottage on a serene Canadian lake.

Loretta earned her associate degree in humanities and gerontology, graduating cum laude from Mattatuck Community College. She brought warmth and skill to her role as cafeteria manager at City Hill Middle School, where meals were lovingly prepared from scratch.

An avid reader with a lifelong passion for biographies and true stories, Loretta found endless joy in learning about the lives of others. She was a natural conversationalist who always made time to listen to and appreciate people’s stories, whether they were neighbors, family, or new friends. Her curiosity about the world and the human experience enriched the lives of all who knew her.

Loretta’s talents and interests were as diverse as her adventures. She was a skilled seamstress, a talented singer who cherished her days performing with Kollege Kapers, and an enthusiastic traveler.

In her retirement, she and Charlie spent winters in Florida, summers on the St. Lawrence Seaway in Canada and Lake Winnisquam in New Hampshire, and explored destinations across the country and around the globe. She embraced change and new opportunities, making a courageous move to Port Orange, Fla., full time at the age of 90 after Charlie’s passing.

Loretta loved thrift shopping, both for the joy of finding treasures and the chance to give back to her community by donating to local stores. Her love extended to animals, especially the neighborhood dogs who knew her as the kind lady with treats.

A strong and modern woman, Loretta was a role model of resilience, leadership, and joy. Her stories of growing up in Canada, her adventurous spirit, and her infectious laughter will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Loretta was predeceased by her sisters, Giselle Gagnon and Denise Usereau, and her brothers, Claude Robert and Normand Robert. She is deeply missed by her children, Richard Roland (Erin), Robert Roland (Teri), and Lori Roland-Plonski (Joe Plonski); her seven grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

Loretta will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of her life will take place at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 10 Elm St., Middletown, Conn., on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at 9 a.m., followed by interment at the Columbarium at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, Conn., at 10 a.m. sharp.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her honor to the St. Vincent dePaul Society, a global Catholic organization dedicated to serving the poor and disadvantaged.

Most importantly, Loretta would remind everyone to cherish your loved ones. Take time to call your parents, share stories, and create memories — because you never know when it might be your last chance.

To leave an online condolence, please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.