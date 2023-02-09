BY ANDREAS YILMA

REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

NAUGATUCK — Local legislators took part in the first Town Hall meeting since the beginning of the pandemic, and one of the major themes was public safety.

State Reps. David K. Labriola (R-131st), Rep. Seth Bronko (R-70th) along with state Sens. Joan Hartley (D-15th) and Jorge Cabrera (D-17th) hosted the Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Hall of Burgesses as they discussed their top priorities for the 2023 legislative session. Roughly three dozen members of the public attended and several voiced their concerns.

Crime was a common subject as legislators and citizens discussed it in relation to juvenile crime, the fairly new and often criticized Police Accountability law, the legal carrying of firearms, parole and how bondsmen operate.

Burgess Megan Smith, whose brother is a Bristol police officer where two officers were killed by suspects, said there should be a change to the Police Accountability law to give officers more protection.

“Do I think they (police) should be held accountable, absolutely, but I don’t think our criminals are being held as accountable as our police officers and it’s putting them in danger and putting the public in danger,” Smith said.

Legislators aren’t expecting to repeal the entire Police Accountability law but there are pieces of it that they can fix and hopefully reverse the trend and make sure officers know they’re supported, Bronko said.

“I think that every major piece of legislation goes through iterations to be perfected and this is one that clearly will continue to need to be perfected to make it work right,” Hartley said.

The state is below the number on state troopers in terms of the classes and recruitment efforts are continuing, Hartley said.

Cabrera echoed Hartley’s statements and said he’s talked to police chiefs all over his district and it’s the same story — they’re having a hard time recruiting officers. Legislators need to make it easier to attract applicants to the law enforcement profession, he said.

Bronko said one of his proposals for parole is that if someone is out on parole, the instant that person commits another violent crime, the criminal’s bond is revoked and that person is sent back to prison.

“This guy (Christopher Francisquini), he was out according to all sources, he was stratifying the conditions of his parole, so everything was fine,” Bronko said. “He commits these two quick assaults and while he’s waiting to have a hearing on those crimes, he goes and commits the murder.”

Labriola, who is on the Judiciary Committee and is an attorney in the criminal courts, said some well-known bondsmen apparently have been engaged in shady business dealings.

Bondsmen are supposed to collect a fee of 7% to 10%. Francisquini was out on a $375,000 bond and on parole before he allegedly killed his 11-month-old daughter. The suspect was supposed to put up about $25,000, Labriola said.

“We know he didn’t. He couldn’t have,” Labriola said. “So what happens is these bondsmen are undercutting those rules by taking $3,000 or $4,000 or $2,000 and people are out on the street.”

When it comes to juvenile crime, Labriola said he previously talked to an Oxford police officer who used to work for the New Haven Police Department and a juvenile suspect told the officer to just give him his ticket and that he was going to go home and take the officer’s car.

“That’s the brazenness because they know there’s no teeth,” Labriola said. “No teeth. No penalties. Nothing happens to these kids. It’s wrong, we need to fix it and that’s something we’re going to work on this session.”

Burgess Rocky Vitale said when a person wants to follow all the proper steps to get a gun license and permit, it’s going to cost someone a minimum of $1,000 in order to buy a weapon and ammunition and fees associated with a few background checks.

“It’s an absolutely ridiculous amount and I’m wondering what it did to stop the bad guys,” Vitale said. “It actually did nothing to stop the bad guns on the street.”

Vitale said Gov. Ned Lamont is also proposing to ban concealed carrying of firearms in any place with a bar. If a criminal with a gun enters a restaurant that has a bar, a person legally carrying a gun is the only person who can save their family.

“If you stop allowing people to carry concealed inside any place, there’s no protection for them,” Vitale said.

Some other issues people brought up were package stores being in jeopardy of losing business because of a proposed bill allowing supermarkets to sell wine, and the negative impact 10 days of early voting could potentially have on registrars in the state.

Naugatuck resident John Henry said one thing everyone at the meeting seemed to have in common was that the public isn’t involved.

“What can we do to get ourselves more involved? You can’t come up with all the ideas,” Henry said. “You can’t come up with all the answers. You need all of us inputting to you.”

Legislators said they try to stay connected through social media and asked the public to contact them through email or phone. They expect to have another town hall meeting in the future, although it wasn’t certain when.

“This is such an important part of our job, to get direct input, and this is one of the best ways to do it,” Hartley said.