FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — Kristine Meehan, 56, of Fernandina Beach, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Kristine was born in Milford, Conn., and was a daughter of the late Martin Matthew Meehan Jr. and Kathleen Mooney Meehan. She moved from Naugatuck, Conn., nearly 30 years ago and made Fernandina Beach her home since then.

For the most part she was mostly a homemaker, but had worked outside the home on a few occasions over the years. She dearly loved family and always enjoyed being around family whenever she could.

In addition to caring for her family, she will always be remember for her contagious laugh, her love of animals, especially horses and her cats. She enjoyed camping, watching NASCAR and on occasion being able to go to a NASCAR race.

She leaves behind her son, Tyler Cope, her longtime companion and Tyler’s dad, David Cope, both of Fernandina Beach; her sister, Karen Meehan of Naugatuck, Conn., and brother, Matthew Meehan and his wife, Christine, of Kingston, Mass.; as well as her nieces and nephews, Ellie, Maggie and Rose Meehan and Michael, Meghan and Matthew Lauer; as well as other extended family members and friends.

A private service is planned for a later date. She will be laid to rest with her parents.

