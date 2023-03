The Knights of Columbus of Naugatuck recently made a donation of $10,000 to the Ecumenical Food Bank of Naugatuck. The donation came from funds raised by the annual Knights Golf Tournament held at Hop Brook Golf Course. Over the past seven years, the Knights has raised and donated more than $85,000 from its annual golf tournament. From left, Gerry Boffen, Mario Lima, Mark Dandeneau, Phil White (grand knight), Marty Fenton (director of the food bank) and Jim Hankey.