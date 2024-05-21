Kimberly A. Buelterman

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Kimberly A. (Wojtczak) Buelterman, age 59, wife of the late Geron T. Buelterman, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

She was born in Waterbury, Conn., on April 26, 1965, daughter of Thelma (Valentine) Wojtczak and the late Joseph J. Wojtczak Jr. Kim was a longtime resident of Naugatuck and moved to Florida four years ago.

She had been working for Martin County Property Appraisers most recently, and had also worked as assistant assessor for the Town of Southbury. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, gardening, yardwork, going to the beach, putting her toes in the sand and attending concerts. In fact, Kenny Chesney lost his biggest fan ever upon Kim’s passing.

Besides her loving mother Thelma, Kim leaves her family to cherish her memory: her brothers Joseph E. Wojtczak and his wife Renee, and Kevin T. Wojtczak and his fiancee Barbie Bidanset; nieces, Megan Winters and husband Brad, Amy Ballard and husband Marvin, Emma Wojtczak, partner Ryan Martin, Juila Wojtczak and Sarah Wojtczak; nephew Emmett Wojtczak; grandnephews Gunnar and Easton Winters, Daevian Ballard; grandnieces Jayla and Amaya Ballard, Audra Wojtczak, and Nora Mae Kimberly Martin; and many close friends.

Visitation was to be on Friday, May 17, 2024, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St., Naugatuck. A Mass of Christian Burial was to follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck. Burial was to be in St. James Cemetery.

To send an online condolence or share a memory, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.