NAUGATUCK — It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that the family of John E. Miele, age 75 of Naugatuck, shares news of his peaceful passing on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in the comfort of his home with his family by his side, after a brief illness. He was the husband of Linda (Santoro) Miele.

John was born on June 28, 1949 in Waterbury, a son of the late Frank and Theresa (Daversa) Miele, and was educated in local schools, graduating from Wilby High School. He then graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in chemical engineering.

John then moved his family to Naugatuck, 30 years ago. He was a longtime employee of MacDermid Inc. and then in his later years, changed careers to become a driver and ultimately manager for First Student Transportation.

John was an avid golfer, enjoyed wintering in Florida, an occasional trip to the casino and cruises, and he was the keeper of the family genealogy.

Nothing was more important to John than his family, especially being a devoted husband to Linda and a loving father and grandfather. He was a giant of everything good — humility, integrity and generosity.

Our family thanks you Dad, for battling your disease with such bravery, for your incredible strength and for the love that you shared with all of us, which has helped instill in us a capacity to love that is unending.

Left to cherish his memory, beside his loving wife Linda, are his brother Anthony Miele and his wife Debra; his sister Sandra Capozzi, his brother-in-law Donald Santoro and his wife Barbara; and his sister-in-law Cathy Paquette and her late husband Roger.

He leaves his devoted children, Krista Miele Gloden of Naugatuck, John Miele and his wife Tatiana of Bethany; stepchildren Raymond Burdick and his late wife Michele, of Rhode Island, Richard Burdick Sr. of Wolcott, Christopher Eccleston and his fiancee Annmarie of Burlington.

John and Linda were blessed with nine grandchildren: Richard Jr., Dylan, Trista, Madison, Olivia, Christopher Jr., Mason, Ethan. John also leaves his aunt Ann Macary, as well as several cousins, extended family members and many friends.

He was predeceased by his grandson Jason.

Funeral services for Mr. Miele were to be on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 at 10 a.m. when a Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Those planning to attend were kindly asked to meet directly at the church. Burial was to follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Watertown.

Relatives and friends could visit with the Miele family on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Casey’s Eastside Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 1987 E. Main St., Waterbury, CT 06705.

