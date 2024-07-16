Joann Toth

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. – Joann (Pavlowski) Toth, 67, died unexpectedly on July 2, 2024.

Joann was born Jan. 28, 1957 in Waterbury, Conn., a daughter of Mary Pavlowski and the late Joseph Pavlowski. Joann formerly lived in Beacon Falls, Conn., Naugatuck, Conn., and Flagler Beach, Fla., and had lived in South Carolina for the past eight years.

Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Toth; her son, Ryan Toth; her father, Joseph Pavlowski; and her father and mother-in-law, Jack and Alice Toth.

Joann is survived by her mother, Mary Pavlowski of Naugatuck, Conn.; her son, Thomas Toth of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her sisters and brothers, Joseph and Roseanne Pavlowski of Palm Coast, Fla., Patricia and Brian Fair of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Diane and Joe Sobota of Bristol, Conn., Michael and Brenda Pavlowski of Naugatuck, Conn.; her brothers and sisters-in-law, MaryLou and Mark Majowski of Milford, Conn., Jack and Sue Toth of Milford, Conn., Billy and Denise Toth, of Seymour, Conn., Alice Mencel of Stillwater, N.Y.; plus beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck, Conn. Everyone attending is kindly asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck.

There are no calling hours and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck, Conn.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Joann’s memory, the family requests donations to any heart fund, diabetes fund or cancer fund of the donor’s choice.

