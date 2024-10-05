Jeffrey J. Smith

WATERBURY — Jeffrey John Smith, 60, of Waterbury, died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of Yai Dibba.

Jeff was born in Waterbury Sept. 5, 1964, son of Dorothy (Gluse) Smith of Naugatuck, and the late George Smith. He grew up in Naugatuck and graduated from Naugatuck High School, class of 1982.

In addition to his mother and wife, he leaves five brothers: Robert Smith and his wife June of Union City, David Smith and Paul Smith of Waterbury, Richard Smith and his wife Theresa of Oxford, and Steven Smith of Naugatuck; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald.

Jeff was an avid fisherman, gardener and fan of the New York Yankees. He loved music and attending concerts. He loved his family, his many friends and will be missed deeply by all who knew him.

He was loving and caring with a passion for life and those he loved. He recently married his wife Yai, embarking on a new chapter in his life full of hope. Jeff was a loving son who spoke with his beloved mother daily and saw her regularly.

He truly loved his family; mom, wife, brothers, nieces, nephews, and his cat Chopps. If you were lucky enough to be on the receiving end of Jeff’s huge, warm bear hugs well, you know that special feeling. To know him was to love him.

He had a way of making everyone feel special.

Jeff looked forward to opening day fishing season and was always “psyched” to go catch some “monsters” with his brothers, particularly at the “Big Q”. At one time, he held the Connecticut state record for tiger trout. We called him “the fish whisperer” because if there was a single fish in the lake he was the one to catch it.

Jeff also loved to watch the Lake Quassapaug eagles soar overhead, now he is soaring with them.

Jeff saw the beauty in all things. He loved to garden, eventually cultivating his entire front yard into a single, large and beautiful garden. He brought plants to family and friends to share his love of gardening. Jeff also cultivated many lifelong friendships with the same love and passion.

Jeff loved listening to music with his brothers and attending concerts. He had a large collection of music, some of his favorites being Black Sabbath and the Beatles. He was even known to be called “The Wizard” and if Dream Theater were touring, he and his friends were certain to have tickets. Son, Husband, Brother, Uncle, Friend … you are forever in our hearts.

Funeral services were to be Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St., Naugatuck. Friends could call at the funeral home Monday from 5 p.m. until time of service.

