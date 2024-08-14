WATERBURY — James MacDonald, age 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2024, at Beacon Brook Health Center.

Born in Waterbury on March, 19, 1956, he was the son of Allan and Loretta (Smudsky) MacDonald. He was a longtime resident of Naugatuck, attended local schools and received a degree in chemical engineering from Naugatuck Valley Community College.

Jimmy retired from the City of Meriden as a lab technician, and had also worked for Carton Control in Cheshire and American Electro Products in Waterbury.

During his youth and throughout his illness, he was an outstanding athlete, mountain and cliff climber, and participated in multiple Iron Man triathlons. He was a man of deep faith and helped many people throughout his life and evangelized through his church with his giving spirit.

Jimmy loved all animals, nature, music and was an excellent harmonica player. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and willingness to help anyone.

James leaves his family to honor his memory: his brother John MacDonald; his sisters Diane Adamson, Frances Zwick, Patricia Strausbaugh, and Shirley MacDonald; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew; and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Marie.

A celebration of his life was to be on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St., Naugatuck.

