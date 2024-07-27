NAUGATUCK – Frank C. San Angelo Jr., 94, husband of Shirley (Goggin) San Angelo, died peacefully on July 15, 2024, at Saint Mary’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born Feb. 23, 1930 in Naugatuck, a son of the late Frank and Jennie San Angelo. Frank was a lifelong Naugatuck resident and graduated from Naugatuck High School, class of 1947, and was actively involved in alumni reunions throughout his life.

Frank was a catcher on the Naugatuck High School baseball team and continued playing ball after high school. In his junior year NHS played a game that went 20 innings; Naugy won the game and Frank caught all 20 innings.

Frank was a proud United States Marine Corps Korean War veteran, having honorably served from January, 1948 to January, 1952, during which time he saw action at the battles of the Liberation of Seoul and the Chosin Reservoir. Frank was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal.

For his entire professional career, Frank worked as the owner and a beautician at Mary Ann’s and Mr. Frank’s Salons, both in Naugatuck. Frank was a history buff, he loved dancing, music, the New England Patriots and especially his family.

Frank served his community as a former member of the Knights of Columbus; as a former member of the Naugatuck Board of Police Commissioners for more than 10 years; and as an active member of the Naugatuck Exchange Club for more than 45 years. Frank was proud to have been chosen as Mayor for the Day in Naugatuck to celebrate Columbus Day.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley San Angelo of Naugatuck; his children, Mark San Angelo and his wife Mary, of Trumbull, Lisa Guerrera and her husband Rich, of Prospect, and Chris San Angelo and his wife Liz, of South Yarmouth, Mass.; his grandchildren, Nick San Angelo (Jenna) of Marshfield, Mass., Maddie Yandow (Simon) of St. Albans, Vt., and Caroline San Angelo of Somerville, Mass.; his great-grandson, Gabriel Yandow of St. Albans, Vt.; his special niece, Diane Recchia; many nieces and nephews; and his special friend of more than 80 years, Jack Quint.

In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his 10 brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck. Everyone attending was kindly asked to please meet directly at church. Burial with military honors was to follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Calling hours were to be Friday, July 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Members of the Naugatuck Veterans Council were to assemble at the funeral home Friday at 6:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Frank’s memory, donations are requested to the Naugatuck Ecumenical Food Bank, P.O. Box 796, Naugatuck, CT 06770; or to St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

