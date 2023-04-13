Exchange Club to honor Champions

NAUGATUCK — The Exchange Club is holding its 21st Annual Community Champions Event on Tuesday at the Crystal Room.

Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess and state Rep. Seth Bronko will be honored guests and presenters of proclamations to residents.

Cocktail hour will occur at 5:30 p.m. and the program will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Honorees include Pastor Jules Jodko, who is the Citizen of the Year; Nicholas Varanell, who is Educator of the Year; David Christoff, who is Firefighter of the Year; and David Graham who as Officer of the Year.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for children.

For information, contact Kelly Pinho at Kellymannix@sbcglobal.net or 203-667-2506