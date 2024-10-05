NAUGATUCK — Elio T. Matan, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Born in Waterbury on Oct. 18, 1968, Elio was the son of the late Thomas Matan Sr. and Nancy Rossi.

He was a longtime resident of Naugatuck and graduated from Kaynor Technical School in Waterbury, and Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island.

Elio was a unique individual with a lifelong passion for expanding and then sharing his knowledge of many things. His most profound interest was in the transportation industry. He especially enjoyed talking about the railroad system.

He also enjoyed walking and could often be seen strolling around downtown Naugatuck and the green.

Elio leaves to cherish his memory, his brother Thomas Matan Jr. of Naugatuck; his stepmother Cecile “Cece” (Guillette) Matan of Beacon Falls; his stepsister Christine Sagamang and her husband Dale, of Lynn, Mass.; his uncle Frank Matan Jr. and his wife Theodora “Teddy” Matan, of Naugatuck; his aunt Donna Shea of Naugatuck; and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his sister Kim Matan.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Attendees were to meet directly at the church at 11:15 a.m. Burial was to be private.

To send an online condolence, share a memory, or view the entire obituary, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Elio’s memory may be made to the Naugatuck Food Bank, 75 Spring St., Naugatuck, CT 0770.