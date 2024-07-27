Elaine ‘Wojtczak’ Mennillo

BERRYVILLE, Va. – Elaine Marie Mennillo, 80, of Berryville, Va., formerly of Naugatuck, Conn., passed away suddenly on July 12, 2024.

She was born on June 17, 1944, at Waterbury Hospital to Joseph Wojtczak Sr. and Celia Smolinski Wojtczak Tata. Before retiring, she worked as a patent secretary for an intellectual property law firm.

Elaine loved golfing, biking, cross-stitching, visiting historical Civil War sites, and the beach. She was also a woman of faith and regularly attended the women’s Bible study prayer group at Church of the Brethren, where the women became her friends.

She is survived by her two children, Tina Marie Mennillo of Waterbury, Conn., and Dennis James Mennillo Jr. of Oakville, Conn., as well as her sister Bonita Dublin, and predeceased by her brother, Joseph “The Duke” Wojtczak, both of Naugatuck, Conn.

Funeral arrangements will be private and handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, Va.

Anyone wishing to honor her memory may donate to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

