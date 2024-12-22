NAUGATUCK — It is with heavy hearts that the McGrath family announces the unexpected passing of Edward “Barry” McGrath, 75, of Naugatuck.

Barry was born in Waterbury on Feb. 15, 1949, the son of the late Edward T. and Eleanor (Olson) McGrath. Raised in Naugatuck, Barry graduated from Naugatuck High School, class of 1967.

As a youth, Barry loved to swim and was a proud member of the swim team at Naugatuck High School. His claim to fame among his kids was that he still had a swim record at the Cross Street pool because at the conclusion of the summer in which he set the record, the pool was closed down.

Barry went on to attend West Virginia Wesleyan, class of 1971, and was a very proud member of the Theta Xi Fraternity, where he formed lifelong bonds and friendships with his frat brothers, often sharing stories of his adventures with his children.

After graduation, Barry held various sales positions at Uniroyal, Harper Buffing and Automated Blasting Systems.

An avid lover of animals, Barry always had a cat or two by his side. He loved classic rock, swimming at Lake Quassapaug, sand dollars, a good steak, relaxing by the fire and talking with his children.

Most known for his big heart, Barry also had a special quality about him that made people feel at ease. Not one to judge, friends and family always knew they could trust Barry to listen to their problems and be comforted by his advice or just be a sounding board to vent frustrations.

Barry loved spending time in nature, he cherished the cross country trip with his brother Robert when they were in their 20s, stargazing and spending time with his kids and grandkids whom he each told was his favorite.

Barry could often be seen on the sidelines of his kids’ sporting events behind the lens of a camera. Photography being another passion of his, he loved capturing their athletic moments and did so again as a grandfather.

Coining himself “the candy man” and continuing with his generous personality, Barry would always be seen with a pocket full of mints. To the embarrassment of his kids, Barry would offer a mint to anyone who would take one and would always have Twizzlers on hand for his grandkids.

Higgins Beach in Maine will forever hold a special place in the hearts of his family. This has been a vacation spot for generations and a place that has captured the love of his kids and grandkids.

Left to cherish his love and honor his memory are his brother, Robert B. McGrath and his wife Cathy, of Arkansas; his uncle James McGrath and wife Rose of Naugatuck; his former wife of 17 years, Grace McGrath; his three children, Chris McGrath and wife Jennifer of Middlebury, Andrew McGrath and wife Allison of Naugatuck, and Holly McGrath of Naugatuck; his beloved grandchildren, Griffin, Harlee, Everly, Maxwell, Ella, Zoey, Elijah and Isaiah; his cousins, nieces and nephew; and many friends of his and his kids whom he also considered family.

Private services were to be at the convenience of the family.

Barry will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. He will continue on in our hearts and all his favorite things; the sunset, the moon, the stars; the ocean, the beach and each heart he touched.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. To leave an online condolence, please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.