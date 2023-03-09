BY ANDREAS YILMA

REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

NAUGATUCK — Borough police Feb. 26 uncovered a large amount of drugs after a motor vehicle accident.

Naugatuck police were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. to the intersection of Millville Avenue and Hillside Avenue for a car accident with injuries. As police responded, witnesses reported a male operator who fled the scene, according to a police news release.

Devon Foote, 32, of Waterbury, fled the two-car crash with a reusable Target bag. Police found Foote in the area of Hillside School where he refused verbal commands to stop and engaged police officers in a brief foot chase. He was later arrested.

Foote was operating a 2011 black Infinity, which was not believed to be stolen, with a female passenger in her late 20s from Waterbury. She did not flee the scene and isn’t being charged at this time, Naugatuck Assistant Public Information Officer Shelby Johnson said.

The motor vehicle accident was with one other car with two occupants inside. Both occupants sustained minor injuries and didn’t need to be transported to the hospital, Johnson added.

Foote was not in possession of the Target bag when he was apprehended; but with the help of a police dog, police were able to find the bag hidden in a bushy area near the car collision. The bag contained almost 3,800 bags of heroin, 5 grams of cocaine, 96 grams of crack cocaine along with several cellphones, narcotics packaging materials and a large amount of cash.

Foote was charged with use, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia; illegal manufacture, distribution, sale, prescription or dispensing of a controlled substance; illegal manufacture, distribution, sale, prescription, or administration by non-drug dependent person; illegal possession of controlled substance; interfering with an officer; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; improper use of license or registration; evading responsibility in a motor vehicle; and failure to obey stop sign.

Foote, who was out on parole when the incident occurred, was held on a $150,000 bond and arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 27. His next court appearance is March 31.