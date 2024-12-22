Doris Ruth Smith

LONGMEADOW, Mass. — Doris Ruth (Cameron) Smith, age 83, formerly of Naugatuck, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

Born in Montpelier, Vt., on Dec. 23, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Helen (Bruley) Cameron. Doris was a former home health aide. She enjoyed drawing and was intrigued with Native American culture, and often collected artifacts and donated to many of their causes.

She especially loved spending quality time with her grandchildren.

She leaves her family to honor her memory: son Christopher Smith and his wife Michelle, of East Brookfield, Mass.; her brother Richard Cameron; her loving grandchildren, Anthony, Bryan, Samantha, Jacob, Mara, Hailey, Nick, and Sam; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Charles Smith; her granddaughter Stephanie Smith; her two sisters Dot and Shirley; and her two brothers Franny and Stanley.

A celebration of her life was to be on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St., in Naugatuck.

To send an online condolence or share a memory, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.