NOVI, Mich. – Dick (Richard Clark) Wilmot, 94, of Novi, formerly of Naugatuck, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of the late Helen (McCarthy) Wilmot.

Mr. Wilmot was born Nov. 23, 1929 in Waterbury, son of the late Louis Howard and Margaret (Barwick) Wilmot, and was a longtime member of the Naugatuck community. He was a Class of ’48 Naugatuck High School graduate and spent his first 90 years living and working on the Wilmot family farm.

As dairy cows were not his passion, he started a small feed business out of one of the barns that later grew into the Wilmot Brothers Agway. This became the primary business on the farm that Dick and his brothers Lou and Dave ran from the mid-1980s until they retired in 2006.

Over the years, Dick was active in the NHS Club ’48, Naugatuck Historical Society, Audubon Society, Connecticut Grange, Republican Town Committee, Naugatuck Welfare Committee, BSA Troop 102, and the Naugatuck Congregational Church.

He enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce, finding creative solutions to problems, and sharing his witty observations, puns, and jokes. Supporting others and making them smile was one of his special skills.

Dick loved his family, traveling across the U.S. and Ireland with Helen and supporting her through her later years with amazing attention and care. He enabled his son Nathan to pursue almost any opportunity presented, checked on his older brother Lou every day, and stopped by to see brother Dave and late wife Christine on his daily mail walks.

We are especially grateful that he was able to move to Michigan in early 2020 and was able to be closer to his grandkids, and that they had a chance to enjoy his company on a regular basis.

Dick leaves his son Nathan, daughter-in-law Julie, and grandchildren Beckett and Tessa Wilmot; sister Cynthia (Wilmot) Phipps; brother Bob Wilmot and wife Kathy, and brother Dave Wilmot; many loving nieces and nephews and their children; in-laws of Wilmot’s, Brennan’s and Fritz’s; extended family, church family, friends and longtime customers.

He was predeceased by brothers Lou and George, sister Margaret Louise, and sisters-in-law Pat (George), Nancy (Lou), and Christine (Dave).

Family and friends may gather at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., on Friday, July 12, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services in celebration of Dicks’s life will be Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Naugatuck, 9 Division St. in Naugatuck. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.

Donations in Mr. Wilmot’s name can be made to the Connecticut Audubon Society (ctaudubon.org) or the Naugatuck Congregational Church (congonaug.org/give). In Dick’s memory, the family suggests planting some vegetables, sharing them with others, and telling some witty Dad jokes.

