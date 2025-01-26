Developer fights back

BY ANDREAS YILMA

CITIZENS NEWS

NAUGATUCK — Developers who wanted to build an apartment complex next to wetlands and a brook are appealing the Inland Wetlands Commission’s denial of the project.

Initially the commission unanimously denied in March 2024 a proposed 271-unit apartment complex near Long Meadow Pond Brook after about a two-hour long deliberation at a special meeting and after months of strong opposition by many residents.

Apartments at Long Meadow, of Shelton, was seeking to build the apartments, a pool and clubhouse on 34 acres between Webb Road and Rubber Avenue in an area that consists of 46% wetlands. Some of the land previously was a farm.

The commission denied the application because it said the applicant’s proposed storm-water management plan didn’t meet the guidelines in the state quality manual; there were feasible and prudent alternatives to better protect the wetlands; the applicant’s revisions still had activity that likely would have an adverse effect on wetlands; and the application was incomplete and inaccurate.

The commission received a request for a legal intervener from residents Chester Cornacchia and attorney Fred Dlugokecki. In the 1970s, Millville Nursery’s owner used to take in rubber shards from Uniroyal to use as mulch at the nursery, Cornacchia has said.

Attorneys from Shipman & Goodwin on behalf of Apartments at Long Meadow filed a reply brief on Jan. 17 where several reasons were listed regarding why the commission’s decision was wrong.

Some of those reasons include the commission had sufficient information to determine the impact of the proposal on the wetlands and it does not offer any evidence to the contrary, the record contains ample information regarding the efficacy of the proposed mitigation measures and no evidence that lack of greater detail would adversely impact the wetlands and that the record lacked substantial evidence that the surface water modeling system is insufficient because Long Meadow’s evidence and expert testimony regarding the SMS remains uncontroverted, according to the plaintiff’s reply brief.

“The commission’s argument that identification of impacts to the wetlands equates to admissions of adverse impacts cannot serve as a basis to dismiss Long Meadow’s appeal,” the reply brief of the plaintiff states.

An appeal brief from intervener Cornacchia and attorney Dlugokecki state the plaintiff has failed to sustain its burden of proof that the commission’s decision of denying the developer’s wetlands application and granting intervener’s Connecticut Environmental Policy Act petition were arbitrary, unreasonable or an abuse of its discretion.

Some of the reasons in the intervener’s reply brief to dismiss the developer’s appeal include the plaintiff’s initial proposed development represented an unconscionable disregard of the applicable zoning and inland wetlands and watercourses regulatory structure and how an independent, qualified, real estate/land use expert, George Shawah, recently testified in Waterbury Superior Court that the property had significant limiting site conditions, rendering the property’s development potential “very difficult,”the defendant’s appeal brief states.

Cornacchia subsequently said the commission properly rejected an overtly dense and wetlands threatening proposal.

“The developer’s own engineers have referred to this land as a very delicate and of very high value wetland area,” Cornacchia said. “The land is almost 50% wetlands and serves as an important aquifer recharge basin for hundreds of homes in the area that rely on it for clean drinking water including the Westover Hills Subdivision, Webb Road and Rubber Avenue Extension.”

Resident Szilveszter Jando, who has been living for two decades on Graham Ridge Road, about a quarter mile away from the proposed development, said the developer shouldn’t be building on land that is considered to be a toxic dump with the rubber especially after many residents gave testimony during the hearings.

“The massive amounts of tire rubber is really concerning knowing that these chemicals are leaching out of this rubber,” Jando said. “Some of these chemicals are known carcinogens so it’s a real concern what the future of the aquifer will be.”

Jando, who is on well water, said a majority of residents in the area, as well as some residents Middlebury and Oxford, are serviced by the aquifer underneath and immediately around the Long Meadow Pond Brook. The aquifer may be shallow which would cause for it to be more vulnerable.

“Common sense is it needs to be cleaned up and looked at, whether by the EPA or DEEP, especially when it comes to drinking water,” Jando said. “We really don’t know as to the extent of the contamination and how deep it goes.”

Jando said surface water regarding water reservoirs get protected with setbacks but there doesn’t seem to be the same level of protection for aquifers tied back to well water.

“The owner of the land needs to be forced to clean that up,” Jando added.