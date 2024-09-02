GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — David Day, 70, of Goose Creek, S.C., passed away on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Born on Nov. 30, 1953 in Waterbury, Conn., he was the son of the late Jeanne E. Normand Day and the late Edward A. Day of Naugatuck, Conn. He was the devoted husband of the late Jennifer Day.

David retired from Sikorsky in Stratford, Conn., after 20 years. He loved his Dallas Cowboys, collecting sports cards, and enjoyed watching movies.

David was predeceased by his brother, Dennis Day of Stamfor, CT.

David is survived by his son, Michael Day and his wife Nancy Day, of Naugatuck, Conn.; his grandchildren, Kevin Day and Derek Day of Naugatuck, Conn.; his brother, Daniel Day of South Carolina, and his sister, Christine Perriello and her husband Vincent, of Maryland.

The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting his family with the arrangements. Funeral services were private.

To leave online condolences for his family, please visit fordfh.com.