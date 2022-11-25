BY STEVE BIGHAM REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce will present its 2022 Lewis A. Dibble Sr. Award to Chet Doheny of We Do Life…Together—A Division of ICES, Inc.

Doheny will be honored at the Naugatuck Chamber’s 101st Annual Meeting and Lewis A. Dibble Award Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Crystal Room in Naugatuck.

The award, presented annually by the Chamber, recognizes an individual’s outstanding contributions to the business and the socioeconomic well-being of Naugatuck.

Doheny established the human services agency We Do Life…Together—A Division of ICES, Inc., in 1998, recognizing there was a need for an organization that would provide professional and compassionate care services for adults and children—no matter how challenging the situation.

Doheny is also a Vice Chairman at Large for the Waterbury Regional Chamber Board of Directors.

“Chet heads a company that has tremendous impact, not only right here in the Borough, but also throughout the state of Connecticut,” said Kevin McSherry of the McSherry Law Firm and Chairman of the Naugatuck Chamber Board of Directors. “He believes that ‘teamwork makes the dream work’ for the adults, children, and families that benefit through his assistance and help in improving their lives. He is a leader in giving generously of his time and resources. We are grateful to Chet and his organization for all the lives that have been enhanced, improved, and supported for 25 years.”

ICES, Inc. is licensed by the state of Connecticut Department of Developmental Services and works in collaboration with the Department of Children and Families, the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, local school systems, and other service providers. They are a member of the National Association of Social Workers, the National Association for the Dually Diagnosed, and the Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis.

The prestigious award is named after Lewis Acker Dibble Sr., who lived in Naugatuck his entire life, played an influential role in founding the Chamber during the 1920s, and served as its first president.

Born in 1895, Dibble was educated at Yale University and later served in leadership positions at a variety of area manufacturers, including the former Naugatuck-based Risdon Manufacturing, which was a leader in producing eyelet machine tools, cigarette lighters, and most notably, lipstick cases. He retired from the Eastern Malleable Iron Co., now The Eastern Company, in 1968.

In addition to honoring Doheny, the Chamber will look back on the successes it had in 2022, acknowledge members of its board of directors, and will provide a preview of what’s to come in 2023, including Duck Day, which will take place Sunday, June 4 in downtown Naugatuck.

Since 1976, the Chamber has honored Dibble’s leadership by recognizing a key leader in the local community. Past recipients have included Attorney Carlos A. Santos of Fitzpatrick | Santos | Sousa | Perugini P.C.; Marcelo R. Martins of Luso Cleaning Services LLC; Kathleen A. McPadden of Ion Bank; Naugatuck Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess; Naugatuck Economic Development Corp. CEO Ronald Pugliese; Laurie Yelding of Yelding Inc., and Rebecca Zandvliet of Coldwell Banker Realty 2000.

For more information on the dinner, visit www.naugatuckchamber.com or call 203-757-0701.

Businesses interested in showing support for the Chamber and the local business community can sponsor the event; those wishing to have their company represented on the event invitation should respond by Dec. 2, 2022. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Events Director Chris Caulfield at ccaulfield@waterburychamber.com.