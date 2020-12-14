Car stolen in Naugatuck found crashed on Route 8

NAUGATUCK — Police say a BMW 325iX left idling outside Cumberland Farms on North Main Street was stolen Saturday.

Police said the driver left the car running near the store’s entrance at about 7:30 a.m., but took the key fob into the store. The car was gone when the driver left the store.

Police said believe two Black males got out of a dark-colored Volvo with tinted windows and stole the car. The driver of the Volvo was described as a tall and thin Black male wearing all black clothing, police said. A passenger in the back seat of the Volvo was described as possibly teenaged, light-skinned Black male with short hair, also wearing all black clothing.

Both vehicles were seen entering Route 8 northbound.

Police said the BMW was found by state police after crashing on Route 8 northbound by Exit 35. The car was heavily damaged and the occupants fled before officers arrived, police said.