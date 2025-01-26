Borough woman perishes in blaze

BY ANDREAS YILMA

CITIZENS NEWS

NAUGATUCK — An elderly resident died from her injuries after a fire broke out in her apartment unit early Jan. 21.

Naugatuck Fire and Police departments responded to a call at 2:30 a.m. for a fire alarm at Oak Terrace Housing at 53 Conrad Street. The alarm was found to be coming from Unit 36A, according to a police news release. A police officer was first on the scene where smoke was visible. A resident was unable to get out of the apartment unit, according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters located and removed Patricia Tappan, 86, from the apartment unit,as firefighters continued working to extinguish the fire.

Tappan, who had serious burn injuries, was transported to Waterbury Hospital before being sent to Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center. She died several hours later of her injuries.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Chatfield said firefighters extinguished the fire in less than 10 minutes.

It was not clear exactly how or why the elderly resident wasn’t able to get out of her apartment in time.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is assisting the Naugatuck Fire Marshal’s office with the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.

“The crews did a great job under very frigid conditions to find the resident and to put out the fire,” Chatfield said. “With the temperatures, it’s a little dangerous with the conditions.”

Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister said while the investigation remains on[JUMP]going, the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Oak Terrace resident Barbara Merwin, who lives a few doors down in the same building, said she was scared to death when she heard the alarm but wasn’t able to smell any smoke at the time.

“I thought she was a good person, a wonderful person and I’m so sad it happened that way. My heart goes out.” Merwin said. Merwin said she believes cigarettes may have played a role in the fire as many people were talking about it the day of the tragedy.

Merwin said that she and about three other residents were friends with the woman.

“She was a good lady, very good lady,” Merwin said.

Volunteer Fire Department of Prospect, Inc. provided station coverage while borough firefighters responded to the fire alarm.

The Oak Terrace apartment complex is public housing for the borough.