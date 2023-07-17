BY ANDREAS YILMA

REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

NAUGATUCK — A borough man was arrested after he shot himself in the hand and police discovered two “ghost guns.”

Naugatuck police began an investigation on June 26 once law enforcement learned that Christopher Hawksley, 35, who lives on Margaret Circle, discharged a firearm in his residence and suffered a gunshot wound to his hand, according to a police press release.

Detectives discovered during the investigation several firearms including two firearms without serial numbers manufactured illegally. These are commonly referred to as ghost guns. Another firearm was stored in a motor vehicle.

Hawksley was treated for his injury and released from Waterbury Hospital.

After an arrest warrant was granted, Hawksley was charged with several offenses including unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal negligent storage of a firearm, storage of a pistol or revolver in a motor vehicle and two counts of manufacture of a firearm.