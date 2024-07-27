CANAAN -Barbara J. Moeckel, 91, of Canaan, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2024, after a brief illness.

Barbara was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Williamsport, Pa., the eldest daughter of Chester and Lela (Smith) Burtnett, and grew up in Naugatuck, Conn. A graduate of Naugatuck High School, Barbara received her bachelor’s degree in 1954 from Danbury State Teachers College (now Western Connecticut State University).

Barbara married her high school sweetheart Kenneth A. Moeckel on Dec. 21, 1952. In 1985 Barbara and Ken moved to Norfolk, where she became an active member of the Church of Christ, Congregational, and a volunteer at the Norfolk Library.

Music was Barbara’s lifelong passion. She learned to play the piano as a child, and later became known locally for her talents as a soprano soloist. While studying music and education in college, she also performed in musical theater including a role as Ado Annie in the musical “Oklahoma!”

After receiving her college degree, Barbara taught music in the Naugatuck elementary schools. She left classroom teaching while her children were growing up, but continued to enrich the lives of many local children by teaching piano lessons from her home.

She returned to elementary school music education in the 1970s, teaching in the Naugatuck school district until her retirement in 1980s.

As well as teaching music, Barbara was a soloist with church and community choirs, directed church choirs, played piano as a volunteer at the Geer Village nursing home and even started a singing group at Geer Village Lodge once she became a resident there in 2022.

Barbara also was an avid gardener, devoting much time and energy to her extensive gardens in Norfolk. An additional avocation was a creative writing group of which she was an active and enthusiastic participant.

In her spare time, she would sew and embroider baby booties to give to expectant grandparents at Geer.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, who passed away in 2017. She is survived by daughters Deborah and Lisa; a son Kurt and daughter-in-law Deborah; three grandchildren, Jacob, Jamie, and Joshua; and siblings Glenda LePage, Judith Lambeth, and Janice Strollo (husband Arnold).

A celebration of life will be on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Christ Congregational, 12 Litchfield Road, Norfolk Historic District, CT 06058.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant House (covenanthouse.org), a charity that provides love, shelter and hope to young people facing homelessness.