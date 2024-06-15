OAKVILLE — Armalind Lena, age 51, of Oakville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family, on June 5, 2024. He was the beloved husband of Ervelina (Larti) Lena.

Armalind was born July 15, 1972 in Erseke, Kolonje, Albania, a son of the late Janaq and Silvana(Ormova) Lena. Armalind worked as a foreman at the former YoCrunch in Naugatuck for many years.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife and kids, sewing, and woodworking. He will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to know and love him.

Besides his loving wife of 24 years, he leaves his daughter Fiora Lena, his son Ian Lena, both of Watertown; a sister Manjola Lena of Albania; and a host of extended family and close friends.

Funeral services for Armalind were to be Friday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at Chase ParkwayMemorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury. Burial was to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Watertown. Calling hours were were to be Thursday evening, June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

For more info or to send e-condolences, visit chaseparkwaymemorial.com.