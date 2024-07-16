NAUGATUCK – Alberto Antunes “Al” Janeiro, 59, husband of Rosa Maria (Chipelo) Janeiro, died at his home on July 6, 2024.

Al was born Dec. 29, 1964 in Freixianda, Portugal, a son of the late Joaquim Gonçalves Janeiro and Elvira Antunes Janeiro. Al was raised in Waterbury and had lived in Naugatuck for the past 39 years.

Al retired this year from CENTEK, where he worked as a structural design consultant. Al was a member of the APA pool league and the Portuguese Sport Club in Waterbury. He was also a member of Clube Uniao Portuguesa in Naugatuck, where he served as club president in 1993 and 2003, and for 25 years ran the outside kitchen for the Feast of São Paio.

Al also started Casa Varina Restaurant at Clube Uniao Portuguesa, which is still in operation today.

In addition to Rosa, his loving wife of 38 years, Al is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Patrick Gleason II; his granddaughters, Catarina and Josefina; his mother-in-law, Rosa Chipelo; his granddogs, Barlow and Stormie; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Armando and Lurdes Janeiro, and Faustino and Michelle Janeiro; his godson, Benjamin; his chosen brother, Carlo Centore; his boys, Patrick and Kevin Alves; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins here and in Portugal.

In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased by his son, Michael Janeiro and his father-in-law, Antonio Chipelo.

Al’s family would like to sincerely thank their friends, Marty and Barb and Dr. Elizabeth Won.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury. Everyone attending was kindly asked to please meet directly at church. Burial was to follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Calling hours were to be Friday, July 12, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Al’s memory, donations are requested to Memorial Sloan Kettering, 500 Westchester Ave., West Harrison, NY 10604.

To leave an online condolence, please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.