Naugatuck middle school names new assistant principal with Waterbury ties

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — An assistant principal in the Waterbury school system will step into an administrative role in the borough to help lead City Hill Middle School.

The Board of Education at its Aug. 11 meeting unanimously appointed Rohinie “Roh” Criscione as an assistant principal for the middle school. Criscione is replacing Frank Jawidzik, who held the position but is now leaving Naugatuck for another position.

“One to two years ago, I could not imagine that I’d be starting this school year in a new school district but here I am and I am here because continuous improvement requires the courage to change,” said Criscione, a Bethlehem resident who is married with three children.

The salary for an assistant principal at City Hill is $122,158 at the lowest level this fiscal year, according to the contract for school administrators.

Criscione served as House Principal since 2014 at West Side Middle School in the Brass City.

In that role, Criscione worked to provide a rigorous curriculum to support a diverse group of learners. She also mentored students to encourage them to advocate for themselves and promote a positive culture through strong relationships, according to a release from the Naugatuck School District.

Criscione was also a classroom teacher for 12 years at the elementary and middle school level in Waterbury.

Criscione earned a bachelor’s degree in history and minor in psychology from Central Connecticut State University. She then received her master’s degree in elementary education, an intermediate administration certification and a sixth year degree in intermediate administration from the University of Bridgeport.

Criscione is also a graduate of the National Center on Education and the Economy and the National Institute for School Leaders Executive Development Program. Criscione is currently a member of the NCEE’s Leaders Collaborative. The Leaders Collaborative centers on staying connected to professional learning on a nationwide level.

At the meeting, Criscione thanked school officials for the time to meet wither have meaningful conversations as well as her family for their support and love.

“It is truly these conversations that help me to solidify my decision. You are all presented as down-to-earth, genuine, good people who love your community,” Criscione said. “I connect with leaders like you.”

Board of Education Chairman Jeff Litke, board members and Superintendent of Schools Christopher Montini congratulated Criscione for her new position.