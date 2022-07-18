Naugatuck man charged after discharging weapon in street

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck police have arrested a borough man after reports of gunfire in the late evening July 7.

Police were dispatched to the one-way section of High Street for reports of gunfire in the area soon after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed through home security footage that a while male, Brian Lavertue, 38, of Naugatuck, was standing on the sidewalk and fired a single shot into the air from a 9mm handgun, according to a police press release.

Witnesses detailed the suspect left in a white SUV that was operated by a female. Police continued the investigation and located the vehicle and Lavertue at the South Main Street Mobil gas station.

Lavertue, who is a felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm, was taken into custody without an incident. Officers recovered the firearm from the center console of the vehicle.

Lavertue was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal carry of a firearm under the influence of drugs or alcohol, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, risk of injury to a child, and violation of pistol permit requirements. Lavertue was held on a $150,000 surety bond and appeared at Waterbury Superior Court on July 8.