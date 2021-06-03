Naugatuck Lodge names Yenkelun Elk of the Year

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

NAUGATUCK — Holly Yenkelun first got involved with Naugatuck Elks Lodge 967 nine years ago as a bartender. Now, the lodge will serve her a top honor.

Yenkelun, a 60-year-old lifelong Naugatuck resident, is the lodge’s 2021 Elk of the Year. The Elks will honor her at a dinner June 12 at the lodge, 758 Rubber Ave.

Yenkelun said she was surprised she was chosen for the award because there are many members who do a lot of work for the organization.

“I was proud to be chosen,” Yenkelun said.

Yenkelun, who is a senior sales consultant for The Hartford, started with the lodge as a bartender. Over the years, she was asked to assist with more activities and become more involved with the Elks. She has been the activities chairman for that last seven years, a bingo committee member for three years and chairman of the drug awareness program. She also co-volunteers to cook lunch on Saturdays.

“We get the community involved with some of the things the Elks have,” she said.

Yenkelun said she joined the club because she wanted to be a part of the many great people associated with the club.

“I made a lot of great friends,” Yenkelun said.

“I love volunteering and getting involved in the community,” Yenkelun added.

The Elk of the Year dinner is June 12. A social hour starts at 5 p.m. The Elk of the Year ceremony is at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and live music. Tickets are $30, and the public is welcome. Tickets are available at the lodge. For information, call 203-723-8456.