Naugatuck home struck by gunfire

NAUGATUCK — Police are investigating after a house on Linda Court was hit by gunfire multiple times on Friday night.

Police said officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Linda Court at about 8:45 p.m. and determined the house at 54 Linda Court was struck by gunfire. Deputy Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said Monday it’s unclear how many bullets hit the house and the caliber of the bullets, but the house was hit more than once. There were no injuries reported, he said.

Police used a K-9 to search for possible suspects but the search didn’t find any suspects. Police are canvassing the area to determine if any residents have any footage from home surveillance cameras, McAllister said.

It’s unclear why, or if, the house was specifically targeted, but police do not believe there’s a threat to the community at large.

Police ask anyone with information or footage related to this incident to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5222 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.