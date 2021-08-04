Naugatuck Historical Society reopening

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Historical Society is reopening to the public.

The society is offering tours at the Tuttle House, 380 Church St., the first and third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. Membership prices are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 55 years old and older, $12 for children and $35 for a family. Lifetime membership admission is $150 and lifetime membership for a couple is $250.

The society is continuing work on the exhibit “Town of Invention, City of Dreamers,” which showcases the evolving history of Naugatuck. For information, call 203-729-9039.