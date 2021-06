NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck High School officials announced that the academic folders of students from the class of 2014 will be destroyed this summer.

The school will maintain permanent record cards to produce transcripts and verification of graduation.

Anyone who wants their folder can make a request in writing before July 20 to Naugatuck High School, 543 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, CT 06770, ATTN: counseling department.