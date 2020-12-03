Naugatuck High to continue distance learning through winter break

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck High School students will continue remote learning at home through the winter break after five members of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 early this week.

Officials switched the high school to full distance learning on Nov. 17 due to coronavirus cases among people at the school. High school students were set to return to in-person classes Tuesday, but officials learned about the five new cases on Monday, according to Superintendent of Schools Christopher Montini.

All high school classes will continue online through Dec. 23, when the district goes on winter break. In-person classes at the high school are scheduled to resume Jan. 4.

Students in the skills for life and the community programs at the high school will still attend in-person learning Monday through Thursday and virtual learn on Friday. Parents who have children in these programs and want them to fully distance learn can contact the high school at 203-720-5444.