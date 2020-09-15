Naugatuck High staying open after second COVID case discovered

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck High School will continue with in-person instruction after officials announced that a second person who was in the building last week tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter Monday, Superintendent of Schools Christopher Montini said officials learned that an individual who was last physically present at Naugatuck High on Sept. 9 tested positive for coronavirus.

Montini said the Naugatuck Valley Health District completed a contact tracing investigation and determined there was no exposure or risk.

“Naugatuck Valley Health District has recommended, and our medical advisor and I concur, that we will continue with in-person learning as scheduled,” Montini said in the letter.

On Sept. 9, school officials learned that a student who was in the high school Sept. 8 tested positive for COVID-19. Naugatuck High dismissed early Sept. 9 and the school remained closed to in-person instruction until Monday.

Montini said the school and health districts “are committed to maintaining a safe environment for students and staff. We continue to proactively monitor the illness of students and staff and implement strategies to safeguard the health of our school community. The safety of our school community remains our priority.”