Naugatuck High closed for 14 days, classes all virtual

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck High School students will have all their classes online through Nov. 30 after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced.

In a letter to parents, officials said they learned of the positive test on Monday. The person who tested positive, who was described as a member of the Naugatuck High School community, was physically present at the high school on Monday.

Officials said the person was advised to isolate at home for 10 days. Health officials are conducting contact tracing. Anyone who is considered a close contact with the individual will be contacted and given instructions on what to do.

Due to several recent positive cases at Naugatuck High, officials said all high school students will remote learn at home from Tuesday through Nov. 30. In-person classes are expected to resume Dec. 1.

There were less than six cases reported at Naugatuck High between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11, according to data released weekly by the state.

While the school is closed, students can pick up meals every school day from 8 to 9 a.m. and 12 to 1 p.m. at City Hill Middle School, 441 City Hill St., and from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Naugatuck High School, 543 Rubber Ave.