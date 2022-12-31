Naugatuck gets grant for housing rehabilitation

BY ANDREAS YILMA

REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck was among seven towns that have been awarded over $10 million in small cities grants to modernize and rehabilitate housing.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquer-Bruno announced Dec. 19 the Connecticut Department of Housing will release $13.4 million in grants to Naugatuck, Litchfield, Seymour, Griswold, Suffield, Vernon and Windham for infrastructure upgrades directed at housing for low and moderate-income individuals, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The funds will be awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Small Cities program. Qualified projects need to be in a municipality that has a population of less than 50,000 residents, the press release states.

“These housing grants go a long way to improving neighborhoods so that we can make our communities more attractive and encourage continued growth for the benefit of all our residents,” Lamont said in a news release. “I thank Connecticut’s Congressional delegation and the Biden administration for prioritizing the CDBG Small Cities program, which provides necessary support for our smaller communities.”

The grants will look to progress the preservation and development of affordable housing, modernize a domestic violence shelter, improve services to the most vulnerable residents in these communities as well as help to make and keep jobs, the press release states.

The borough of Naugatuck will be awarded $2 million for a heat pump replacement at Oak Terrace housing complex off Conrad Street. The public housing units are for low-income, elderly, and disabled persons. The projected extent of the work is the replacement of existing mini split ductless heat pumps.

The existing pumps were installed in 2010 through an energy grant and were intended to replace the tenant’s utilization of window air conditioners and different electric heat components. Those previous units that were installed were not of the best quality but instead were an early vintage design, according to the release.

“These awards will help improve the lives of Connecticut residents,” Commissioner Mosquera-Bruno said in the release. “Whether it’s helping a family to complete essential renovations on their homes, such as repairing a leaking roof, making a senior living facility ADA compliant, or improving the habitability of a domestic violence shelter, CDBG Small Cities funding is an important program.”