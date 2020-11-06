Naugatuck firefighters quickly douse fire

NAUGATUCK — Firefighters quickly put out a small fire Friday morning at a home on Allerton Road.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 14 Allerton Road shortly 6 a.m. Deputy Fire Marshal Jim Geis said there was a small fire where service wires were going into the single-family home. Firefighters put out the fire in less than 15 minutes, he said.

A husband and wife were home at the time, Geis said, and were not displaced. No one was injured, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Geis said.