Naugatuck firefighters quickly douse fire

NAUGATUCK — Firefighters quickly put out a fire Wednesday at a home on May Street across the street from the east side firehouse.

A fire broke out in a bathroom of the single-family house at 580 May St. at about 1:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene in less than a minute and put out the fire in 15 minutes, Deputy Fire Chief James Trzaski.

The fire extended into a portion of the attic, Trzaski said. The fire was under control within 25 minutes of the call, he said.

“The fire department’s response to the scene was quick. These people have been our neighbors for quite some time. They live directly across the street from the fire station,” Trzaski said. “We know them on a personal basis.”

An elderly resident and his caretaker were home at the time and left the house after hearing a smoke alarm, Trzaski said. The resident lives with his daughter and son-in-law, who were not home at the time, he said. No one was injured.

The house is temporarily uninhabitable due to smoke damage and possible electrical issues in the attic, Tzaski said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though no foul play is suspected, he said.

Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 was called to the scene for mutual aid.