Naugatuck finance chief retires after 13 years at helm

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — Board of Finance Chairman Dan Sheridan is stepping down from the board after more than a decade of service.

Sheridan, who has served on the board for 13 years with five years as chairman, said he thinks it’s time to move on and wants to spend more time with his family, particularly his grandchildren.

“My private life has changed. I have four grandchildren, under 7 years old,” Sheridan said. “I didn’t have that when I joined the finance board.”

Sheridan, 68, began his role on the finance board in 2009 after his retirement from a finance-related career. A member of the board at the time told Sheridan he should consider serving on the board.

Sheridan worked at Uniroyal for 30 years with five years as vice president of purchasing and logistics before taking on the role as director of purchasing for Supresta, a chemical company, for three years.

Sheridan said he was able to gain from the experience of being on the board and hopes that he helped improve the finances of the borough.

“I think it was a learning experience to understand how municipal finances work and how budgets are prepared,” Sheridan said. “I was able to bring my business background and hopefully improve some of the budget processes and business processes throughout the years and hopefully keep the taxes low in that period of time.”

Sheridan said he was thinking about stepping down from the board for the last couple of years.

His resignation took effect Aug. 15. He was in this fifth three-year term and had two more years in his current term. The resignation in the summer time-frame gives officials time to find a replacement before the budget process begins anew this winter, Sheridan said.

Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said he accepted Sheridan’s resignation with regret.

“Dan just did so much. No on did more homework than he did,” Hess said. “Great asset to the borough. He will be missed.”

Hess said he and the borough appreciate Sheridan for what he did.

Hess, who is also a finance board member, said he would recommend Board of Finance member and Deputy Fire Chief Ken Hanks to be the next chairman. Hanks would recuse himself from voting on fire department-related matters, Hess added.

Board of Finance Vice Chair Diane Scinto is stepping up as the interim chairman until a permanent chairman is elected by finance board, Sheridan said.

“We expect to have full continuity and continue working together as a team,” Hess said.

The Board of Finance has not nominated a chair and vice chair and plans to meet next month to decide, he said. Hanks thanked Sheridan for his contributions.

“Dan was extremely knowledgeable on the finance board,” Hanks said. “I learned a lot for him. He did good for the town.”

Sheridan said he never missed a meeting and was pretty well committed.

“It was an interesting experience and I hope my expertise has brought some value to the borough and making sure we’re prudent in how we spend money,” he said.