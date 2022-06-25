Naugatuck father charged with assaulting infant child

NAUGATUCK — A borough father was arrested after assaulting his infant child.

Police officers responded to a residence on Andrew Avenue on June 13 on a report of a risk of injury to an infant. An investigation uncovered that Steven Elliott, 39, of Naugatuck, became angry toward his child over the child not drinking his bottle of formula.

Elliott stated to police that he struck the victim in the head with a bottle of formula about three or four times. Elliott then slammed the back of the child’s head on his right knee, according to the police report.

The infant child was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where he was treated for serious injuries, according to police.

Elliott was charged with intentional cruelty to a person, risk of injury to child, reckless endangerment first-degree, assault first-degree and disorderly conduct.

Elliott had a bond set to $1,000,000 and appeared at Waterbury Superior Court on June 14.

Police couldn’t disclose any further information from this domestic investigation such as if the mother or anyone else was at the residence during the time of the assault.