Naugatuck Economic Development panel receives $10,500 grant

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

The Ion Bank Foundation has awarded a $10,500 grant to the Naugatuck Economic Development Corp, marking the 18th annual grant to the agency and now totals $205,750 in grants made to the NEDC.

David J. Rotatori, President and CEO of Ion Bank and Ion Bank Foundation said, “Ron and the entire NEDC Board provide a valuable service to the borough working to attract new companies and constantly supporting the existing business community.”

The Ion Bank Foundation, which awarded over $1 million in grants during 2021, has gifted $9.8 million in donations since it was established in 1998.

“Ion Bank has always been a great contributor all facets of strengthening Naugatuck and area community non-profits. Ion has been a supporter of the Naugatuck Economic Development Corporation since our inception and continues to support the NEDC.

The NEDC is a public/private partnership with the Borough of Naugatuck and the Naugatuck business community, working to enhance the business community, and to attract new businesses. Ion Bank is an integral partner in our mission,” said Ronald J. Pugliese, the NEDC’s chief executive officer.